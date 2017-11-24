Go ahead Quote me

Natalie Portman
Former United States Vice-President Joe Biden
Armie Hammer
I went from thinking I don't have a story to thinking, oh wait, I have 100 stories. And I think a lot of people are having these reckonings with themselves, of things that we just took for granted as, like, this is part of the process.

ACTRESS NATALIE PORTMAN on sexual harassment

In essence... all true.

FORMER UNITED STATES VICE-PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN on his and former president Barack Obama's memes depicting their bromance

It was like, 'I don't have to impress you. I'm going to tell you everything. I'm going to tell you if I slept with somebody.' We became closer, until one day, I said, 'You have to break up with your boyfriend so we can start dating.'

ACTOR ARMIE HAMMER on being friends with his wife, journalist Elizabeth Chambers, before they got together

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 24, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
