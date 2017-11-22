Go Ahead Quote Me

I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.

REALITY STAR KIM KARDASHIAN, whose third child will be born through surrogacy

She mentions someone with a buzzcut haircut, and I've never had a buzzcut haircut.

POP STAR ED SHEERAN, addressing a fan theory that his friend Taylor Swift's new song, Dress, is about him

I've withstood the test of time because I'm not fashionable.

I believe in plain, simple, useful things, which is borne out of being a war child.

DESIGN LEGEND TERENCE CONRAN

