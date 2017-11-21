Go ahead quote me

Why do I get snagged this way? As if all that I have done and who I am doesn't matter.

ACTRESS TRACEE ELLIS ROSS on people who suggest she get married and have kids

I wouldn't want my dog to have to see me naked. It's like half-melted vanilla ice cream with little hairs stuck to it. That's what I look like naked.

COUNTRY SINGER BLAKE SHELTON on whether or not he lounges around naked at home

Every choice I make is because of love. I quit for the people I love and if this counts as a return, it's for those who love me.

YU QUAN SINGER CHEN YUFAN, who has announced the pop duo's 20th-anniversary tour months after he said he would leave show business to be with his son

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 21, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
