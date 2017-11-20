Go ahead quote me

It's good. It's like cutting out tumours: it's messy and it's complicated and it is going to hurt. But it's necessary and we'll all be healthier for it.

COMEDIENNE SARAH SILVERMAN on calling out sexual abusers

In what profession am I allowed to have a child, breastfeed my child on set and have them say, 'It's great. Good for you. You are working and you have a baby'? I was very, very fortunate they supported me in doing that.

ACTRESS CLAIRE FOY on being a working mother in Hollywood

I'm about 7 pounds (3kg) lighter. I call it the SNL stress diet. I feel like I just had a baby!

ACTRESS TIFFANY HADDISH on hosting the sketch show Saturday Night Live for the first time

