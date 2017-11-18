Go ahead quote me

Everyone says I'm even-tempered. That's because you can hurt me and I can tolerate anything if you don't hurt my family. But from now on, someone needs to be protected. If it involves my family, my child, I'm sorry. That's my bottom line.

CHINESE ACTOR HUANG XIAOMING fuming at the Hong Kong media's publication of a photo of his baby boy's face

It was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.

BILLIONAIRE JAMES PACKER on his relationship with his former fiancee, singer Mariah Carey

We were engaged and married at heart and so I do consider myself a widow.

ACTRESS MICHELLE DOCKERY on the death of her fiance, public relations director John Dineen