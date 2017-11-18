Go ahead quote me

Huang Xiaoming
Huang Xiaoming
James Packer
James Packer
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery
Published
1 hour ago

Everyone says I'm even-tempered. That's because you can hurt me and I can tolerate anything if you don't hurt my family. But from now on, someone needs to be protected. If it involves my family, my child, I'm sorry. That's my bottom line.

CHINESE ACTOR HUANG XIAOMING fuming at the Hong Kong media's publication of a photo of his baby boy's face

It was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.

BILLIONAIRE JAMES PACKER on his relationship with his former fiancee, singer Mariah Carey

We were engaged and married at heart and so I do consider myself a widow.

ACTRESS MICHELLE DOCKERY on the death of her fiance, public relations director John Dineen

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 18, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing