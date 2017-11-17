Go ahead Quote me

It has made me much more sympathetic to all those Greenpeace people. I will always take your flier because I know what it's like.

ACTOR BILLY EICHNER, who interviews pedestrians as part of his game show Billy On The Street

I realised, after Halloween, a lot of little girls, they be looking up to me. They love me and I'm thinking to myself, like, 'Yo, I really need to be a better example.'

RAPPER CARDI B on wanting to be a better role model

A small tweak in someone's life can change him from getting into trouble to getting accepted into college.

RAPPER PITBULL on the importance of being a role model for at-risk youth