I acted for a long time and, you know, I'm 56. I'm not the guy that gets the girl anymore.

ENTERTAINER GEORGE CLOONEY admitting that acting is no longer a priority for him

I'm not shy about it. She was just like, 'What?' She needed to know just like everybody.

ACTOR CHANNING TATUM on telling his wife Jenna Dewan about his stripper past

My wife is a motivational textbook.

ACTOR ZHANG LUNSHUO defending actress Christy Chun against reports on her weight gain