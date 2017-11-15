Go ahead Quote me

Sean "Diddy" Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini
Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini
Published
1 hour ago

Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the Internet.

RAPPER SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS revealing he was kidding about changing his name to "Brother Love"

He was friends with our friends. He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, 'Why do you hate us?' Once I said that, he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, 'It's five in the morning. We're leaving.'

REALITY STAR KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN on how she approached model Younes Bendjima, who is now her boyfriend

It's the accent. I'm going to marry her before she gets sick of it.

AUSTRALIAN COUNTRY SINGER MORGAN EVANS jokingly revealing his American fiancee Kelsea Ballerini's favourite thing about him

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 15, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing