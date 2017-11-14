Go ahead quote me

I love my son very, very much. But I think, in principle, you should love the person you chose first. My son is an inseparable part of me. So for me, I have to choose my husband.

SINGER STEFANIE SUN, when asked to choose between the two men in her life

The fact that anybody can actually be in a relationship for a long time with another human being can be pretty amazing, considering how different everybody is from each other.

COMEDIAN WILL ARNETT on the pitfalls of dating

Don't talk to them when they come home from work right away - wait for them to have a minute. Talk to them after sexy time.

ACTRESS MILA KUNIS on the best time to talk to husbands about parenting