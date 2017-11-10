Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS ROSE MCGOWAN
ACTRESS ROSE MCGOWAN
GIRLS CREATOR LENA DUNHAM
GIRLS CREATOR LENA DUNHAM
Published
1 hour ago

It was like the movie Gaslight. Everyone lied to me all the time. I've lived inside a mirrored fun house. ''

ACTRESS ROSE MCGOWAN on being targeted for a year by the spies of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whom she has accused of rape

The thing about this that's so great is that the main character goes through all these experiences and, at the very end of the book, learns nothing. This is Trump: the golden ass, a man who learns nothing from his experience.''

COMEDIAN ANTHONY ATAMANUIK comparing United States President Donald Trump to The Golden Ass, a second-century Roman novel about a man who turns into a donkey

I found myself wandering around my house eating crackers at night and feeling confused about what my life meant. Then I thought, 'Oh, maybe I'm a little more emotional about this than I thought!'''

GIRLS CREATOR LENA DUNHAM on what she felt after the comedy ended

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 10, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing