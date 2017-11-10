Go Ahead Quote Me

It was like the movie Gaslight. Everyone lied to me all the time. I've lived inside a mirrored fun house. ''

ACTRESS ROSE MCGOWAN on being targeted for a year by the spies of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whom she has accused of rape

The thing about this that's so great is that the main character goes through all these experiences and, at the very end of the book, learns nothing. This is Trump: the golden ass, a man who learns nothing from his experience.''

COMEDIAN ANTHONY ATAMANUIK comparing United States President Donald Trump to The Golden Ass, a second-century Roman novel about a man who turns into a donkey

I found myself wandering around my house eating crackers at night and feeling confused about what my life meant. Then I thought, 'Oh, maybe I'm a little more emotional about this than I thought!'''

GIRLS CREATOR LENA DUNHAM on what she felt after the comedy ended