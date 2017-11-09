Go ahead Quote me

They were like, 'Aziz, John Lithgow (is going to be there).' Who cares. He probably hates his family and he's looking for an excuse to leave the house.

FUNNYMAN AZIZ ANSARI jokingly admitting he did not want to attend the Britannia Awards

We are very much twins. We're both Leos. We're both from New York. We're both Latino and about 20 other things.

BASEBALL STAR ALEX RODRIGUEZ on his girlfriend, pop star Jennifer Lopez

The cream is about helping you with wrinkles. It's not about taking away your ageing because ageing gives you wisdom.

ACTRESS NICOLE KIDMAN on why beauty brands should stop using the term "anti-ageing"