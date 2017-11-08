Go Ahead Quote Me

Do basketball players have to sit there and act coy? Tell me something: Does LeBron James twiddle his thumbs and say, 'Jeez, I'm kind of great at shooting, and I guess I'm okay at dribbling and passing'? No, he's like, 'I'm amazing! I rock!' I wish more actresses had that kind of bravado.

ACTRESS REESE WITHERSPOON admitting she is overly bashful

I love my husband and he is my rock, but my girlfriends are my sanity.

FORMER UNITED STATES FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA on making time for female friendships

I'm so affectionate and gross with my wife - this is a whole other level of vomit. They're so in love.

MAROON 5 FRONTMAN ADAM LEVINE on singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship