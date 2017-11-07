Go ahead quote me

Actress Jessica Alba
Singer Zayn Malik
Actress Julia Roberts
The girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more. When he comes home, they're like, 'Daddy!' It's like a party. When I come home, they're like, 'Oh, hey mum.' I'm like, 'I do everything for you. I cook, I do all the things.'

ACTRESS JESSICA ALBA, who has two daughters with producer Cash Warren, on why she is excited to be expecting a son

Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that's just life. Everybody grows up.

SINGER ZAYN MALIK admitting he does not keep in touch with his former One Direction bandmates

Really, people? Are we still in that space? Did anyone go over this with George Clooney or Brad Pitt before their 50th birthdays?

ACTRESS JULIA ROBERTS on being asked about turning 50

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 07, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
