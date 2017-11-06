Go ahead quote me

Actor Alec Baldwin
Model Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford
Published
1 hour ago

I've done what a lot of men do, which is... when you don't treat women the same way you treat men. You don't. I'm from a generation where you really don't and I'd like that to change.

ACTOR ALEC BALDWIN, 59, admitting he has been sexist

She gives me advice for life more than modelling, like 'Be on time', which is really important in the industry we're both in. And to be kind to everyone. Everyone I've worked with says she's the most professional person they work with, so I could only hope that they say the same thing about me.

MODEL KAIA GERBER on the tips mother Cindy Crawford gives her

We've never been friends.

SEX AND THE CITY STAR KIM CATTRALL on her co-stars

