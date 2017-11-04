Go ahead quote me

I didn't see colourful flowers, wedding cars, jewellery, sponsors, extravagance. All I saw was Mr Song being good to her. It was cold and he kept warming Hye Kyo's hands. When it was windy, he helped tidy her hair from time to time. When he read his vows, he choked back the tears a few times. He's a few years younger, but deeply in love.

ACTRESS ZHANG ZIYI on fellow actors Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's wedding

It wasn't my plan. I wanted to stay married forever.

SINGER FERGIE on her split from actor Josh Duhamel

I told her, 'I used to tread water for years. It's exhausting, and maybe speaking out, that's your lifeboat. Grab on and get out.'

ACTRESS ROSIE PEREZ on how she urged fellow actress Annabella Sciorra to go public about her assault by producer Harvey Weinstein