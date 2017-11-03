Go ahead Quote me

It's like, wow, I've known some of these women and I've known women who've had stories like this for years and they've said nothing to me. What is wrong with me? What have I, how have I presented myself in such a way as to not give confidence, or why was I not the sort of person people would see as a natural ally here?

CELEBRITY CHEF ANTHONY BOURDAIN, whose girlfriend, actress Asia Argento, is one of several women accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape

Dwyane is a bit younger than me, so it felt like he was 12. He was super shy and quiet.

ACTRESS GABRIELLE UNION, 45, on her first impression of her husband, basketball star Dwyane Wade, 35

There are some days where it feels like 10 years and some days where it feels like yesterday.

ACTRESS MELISSA RIVERS on the death of her mother, comedienne Joan Rivers, in 2014