I'm glad I'm not doing it now. I'd probably be dead. Everybody's so skinny. Size 0 is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all.

FASHION ICON GRACE JONES on the current state of modelling

We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that.

PINK on how she and fellow singer Christina Aguilera ended their feud

I feel just as much woman as I am man.

SINGER SAM SMITH opening up about his gender fluidity