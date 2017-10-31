Go ahead quote me

We spent hours FaceTiming each other. We fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.

ACTRESS MANDY MOORE on how she and musician fiance Taylor Goldsmith got to know each other after meeting on Instagram

I don't know any of the passwords to my bank accounts, verifications and Internet. She told me to give them to her and I did.

SINGER HANJIN TAN on how his wife holds the purse strings

It's everything you would want and more, so very proud and obviously a major fan.

SINGER SELENA GOMEZ revealing she has listened to friend Taylor Swift's upcoming album Reputation