Go ahead quote me

ACTRESS MANDY MOORE
SINGER HANJIN TAN
SINGER SELENA GOMEZ
Published
Oct 31, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

We spent hours FaceTiming each other. We fell in love before we'd even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.

ACTRESS MANDY MOORE on how she and musician fiance Taylor Goldsmith got to know each other after meeting on Instagram

I don't know any of the passwords to my bank accounts, verifications and Internet. She told me to give them to her and I did.

SINGER HANJIN TAN on how his wife holds the purse strings

It's everything you would want and more, so very proud and obviously a major fan.

SINGER SELENA GOMEZ revealing she has listened to friend Taylor Swift's upcoming album Reputation

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 31, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'.
