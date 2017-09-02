Go Ahead Quote Me

If I'm afraid, I won't do the shoot. If I'm doing the shoot, I won't be afraid.
ACTOR ANDY LAU on filming action scenes in future as he recovers from a horse-riding accident
It's not a linear march through time; you revolve around the same old things as you age and acquire experiences. You might spin around something for decades and then suddenly see it in a slightly new way.
FILM-MAKER MIRANDA JULY on life
We gossip about her as if she had just left the room.
NOVELIST HILARY MANTEL on the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana