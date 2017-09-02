Go Ahead Quote Me

Andy Lau
Andy Lau
Miranda July
Miranda July
Hilary Mantel
Hilary Mantel
Published
1 hour ago

If I'm afraid, I won't do the shoot. If I'm doing the shoot, I won't be afraid.

ACTOR ANDY LAU on filming action scenes in future as he recovers from a horse-riding accident

It's not a linear march through time; you revolve around the same old things as you age and acquire experiences. You might spin around something for decades and then suddenly see it in a slightly new way.

FILM-MAKER MIRANDA JULY on life

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

We gossip about her as if she had just left the room.

NOVELIST HILARY MANTEL on the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 02, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
What you should know before buying a car
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia