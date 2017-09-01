Go ahead Quote me

Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green
Published
52 min ago

You know what? I'm not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big and I'm young.

ACTRESS SHAILENE WOODLEY on running for the United States Congress in the future Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother.

I think sometimes he even gets confused - he told Ava, 'Happy Mother's Day!'.

ACTRESS REESE WITHERSPOON on the dynamics between her 17-year-old daughter and four-year-old son

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

I have four boys now. A fifth is a basketball team. So that would be kind of awesome.

ACTOR BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN on having more kids with his wife, actress Megan Fox

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 01, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
What you should know before buying a car
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia