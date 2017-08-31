Go Ahead Quote Me

I have always had low self-esteem and people do not recognise that. ''

SINGER MARIAH CAREY on not feeling like the diva she is seen as

This year, I've decided my weight will not be my focus. If I need a bigger dress, so be it. That one day - or any day - on the red carpet isn't nearly as important as making sure my daughter doesn't measure her worth by her dress size.''

TELEVISION HOST PADMA LAKSHMI on serving as a body-confident role model

We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we've been cool. That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.

RAPPER JAY-Z addressing his elevator fight in 2014 with Solange Knowles, the sister of his wife Beyonce

