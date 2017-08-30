Go ahead quote me

The beauty of having older sisters is you learn so many lessons from them. I've seen how their relationships have played out on TV, so I learnt that lesson. I feel like it's just better to keep it more private.

MODEL KENDALL JENNER on why she keeps her love life out of the spotlight, unlike her sisters, reality television stars the Kardashians

If I hadn't had a daughter and my wife died, we wouldn't be talking right now. I'm not saying I would be dead, but I would be a shut-in alcoholic.

ACTOR PATTON OSWALT on how his daughter saved him following his wife's sudden death

I thought about this, and I'm asexual. I don't like anyone. I only like myself. I just like my friends and family.

HANSOL, member of South Korean hip-hop group Topp Dogg, coming out as asexual

