I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.

ACTRESS JENNIFER ANISTON on being shamed for not having children

The more you tell yourself that you're beautiful, the more you start to believe it.

SINGER DEMI LOVATO on confidence

I would turn to him and say, 'Do you know what, Justin Timberlake? The best thing about you being in this film is that you're really not "Justin Timberlake". If you had really been "Justin Timberlake" it could have been a complete nightmare, but really you're not "Justin Timberlake" at all, you're just some guy named Justin.'

ACTRESS KATE WINSLET on her wonderful Wonder Wheel co-star

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 29, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
