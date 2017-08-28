Go ahead quote me

Michael Chabon.
Michael Chabon.
Bella Hadid.
Bella Hadid.
Published
2 hours ago

I have a socialist approach to my regrets: they're all equal. But the one that feels irremediable is when my grandfather died while I was in Paris and I decided not to go to his funeral.

WRITER MICHAEL CHABON

I need to start taking acting classes and figure out a way to memorise things better because I have a really bad brain.

MODEL BELLA HADID on her dream of one day winning an Oscar

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

I think an actor has to have a bit of narcissism. I'm not sure why, but there was a period when I was running low on self-love. I wasn't interested in myself or anything else. Could it have been a mid-life crisis?

ACTOR JANG DONG GUN, 45, on an unhappy three-year period he overcame this year

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 28, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia