Go Ahead Quote Me

Everybody knows, when it's on, they don't mess with me. Because it takes me 21/2 (hours) to watch it. I have to pause it. I have to cry. I have to scream. I have to yell at characters. It's a process.

ACTRESS LESLIE JONES on her devotion to the fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me' - as in my size. He was one of the only actors who had ever made me cry on set.

ACTRESS CHLOE GRACE MORETZ on being fat shamed by a male co-star.

I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid's well-being first, and share a sense of humour, you're sort of half way there.

ACTRESS KATE BECKINSALE on co-parenting her daughter with her ex-partner, actor Michael Sheen.