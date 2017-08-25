Go ahead Quote me

My English sucked. Worse, there weren't any parts. Mexican women played maids or gangsters' wives. And that's if you got lucky.

ACTRESS SALMA HAYEK on the struggle for Hollywood stardom

If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.' It's a little more nuanced, I think, than people want to acknowledge.

ACTRESS KRISTEN BELL, who is married to actor Dax Shepard, addressing fans who are heartbroken over actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' break-up

I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life and this is one where I'm like, 'Okay, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling.

ACTRESS MINDY KALING on expecting her first child