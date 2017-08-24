Go Ahead Quote Me

There's nothing like studying the bestseller lists of bygone years for teaching an author humility. You've heard of the ones that got filmed, normally. Mostly, you realise that today's bestsellers are tomorrow's forgotten things."

WRITER NEIL GAIMAN

I try to shop and then I have buyer's remorse - I can't even buy a sandwich. I'm like, 'That's probably too expensive.' I cried for an hour before I bought a laptop.''

THIS IS US STAR CHRISSY METZ on her frugal lifestyle

Often, I don't know what my salary is. Having grown up without much, I have a tremendous respect for money, but no great thirst for it and I'd never make an artistic decision based on it. ''

BREAKING BAD ACTOR BRYAN CRANSTON