Go ahead quote me

If people treat me like the age I am, I get absolutely insulted, really cross. I hate when people give up their seats for me. No, no, no. I don't want your seat.

ACTRESS HELEN MIRREN, 72, on ageing

I look like a white girl, but I don't feel like one. So it's been weird navigating that. When I was growing up, I didn't know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney.

SINGER HALSEY, whose father is African-American, on growing up biracial

I think I'd be at university and I would have done my English degree. I think I'd be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature.

POP STAR ZAYN MALIK on his backup plan if he had not become famous in show business