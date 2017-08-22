Go ahead quote me

Belinda Carlisle.
Belinda Carlisle.
Oprah Winfrey.
Oprah Winfrey.
Cindy Crawford.
Cindy Crawford.
Published
1 hour ago

We like each other and he still makes me laugh. I put him through the wringer with my addiction and when I asked him once why he stuck with me, he just said he always saw the person underneath.

SINGER BELINDA CARLISLE, whose 31-year marriage to film producer Morgan Mason has survived her drug addiction

I started to think, maybe I really am depressed. Because it's more than 'I feel bad about this'. I felt like I was behind a veil. I felt like what many people had described over the years on my show and I could never imagine it.

TALK-SHOW HOST OPRAH WINFREY on her 1998 box-office flop, Beloved

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Be on time and stay off your phone.

SUPERMODEL CINDY CRAWFORD on her tips for success

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia