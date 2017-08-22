Go ahead quote me

We like each other and he still makes me laugh. I put him through the wringer with my addiction and when I asked him once why he stuck with me, he just said he always saw the person underneath.

SINGER BELINDA CARLISLE, whose 31-year marriage to film producer Morgan Mason has survived her drug addiction

I started to think, maybe I really am depressed. Because it's more than 'I feel bad about this'. I felt like I was behind a veil. I felt like what many people had described over the years on my show and I could never imagine it.

TALK-SHOW HOST OPRAH WINFREY on her 1998 box-office flop, Beloved

Be on time and stay off your phone.

SUPERMODEL CINDY CRAWFORD on her tips for success