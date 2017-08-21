Go ahead quote me

Zhang Ziyi.
Zhang Ziyi.
Josh Brolin.
Josh Brolin.
Shannon Purser.
Shannon Purser.
Published
37 min ago

Why explain those? As long as I understand you, it's okay. You're living with me, not everyone.

ACTRESS ZHANG ZIYI on rocker husband Wang Feng's previous two marriages

If I don't want to do Avatar, I'm not going to do Avatar. James Cameron's calling me this name and that name. Whatever.

ACTOR JOSH BROLIN, who turned down the director's offer to star in the 2009 hit film's upcoming sequels

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Everybody hears OCD and they think, 'Okay, you like to clean or be organised.' That's not what it is, especially not for everybody. In my case, it was me being super self-conscious, to the point where it was debilitating.

ACTRESS SHANNON PURSER opening up about her mental health and obsessive-compulsive disorder

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 21, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice