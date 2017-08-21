Go ahead quote me

Why explain those? As long as I understand you, it's okay. You're living with me, not everyone.

ACTRESS ZHANG ZIYI on rocker husband Wang Feng's previous two marriages

If I don't want to do Avatar, I'm not going to do Avatar. James Cameron's calling me this name and that name. Whatever.

ACTOR JOSH BROLIN, who turned down the director's offer to star in the 2009 hit film's upcoming sequels

Everybody hears OCD and they think, 'Okay, you like to clean or be organised.' That's not what it is, especially not for everybody. In my case, it was me being super self-conscious, to the point where it was debilitating.

ACTRESS SHANNON PURSER opening up about her mental health and obsessive-compulsive disorder