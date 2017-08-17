Go Ahead Quote Me

I feel like I was the baby in the divorce or the youngest child. The oldest child is like, 'We know what's happening, but we are keeping you out of it.' And I'm just like, 'Was that scene good? How did you feel?'

STAR WARS ACTOR DONALD GLOVER on the Han Solo movie director switch from Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Ron Howard

There was an instant connection, like we'd known each other forever. It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married.

ACTOR JAMIE BELL on his wife Kate Mara

Having your second kid is like you just learnt how to play a song on the guitar and then someone is like, 'Okay, play left-handed. And hold this baby.'

ACTOR CHRIS O'DOWD on fatherhood