Go ahead quote me

Mark Zuckerberg.
Patrick Tse.
Kendrick Lamar.
We want to help in making the education system better or improve health. We always just viewed these as long-term goals, but if you want your children to see the benefits of that, then it's like, 'Okay, well, we better get on that.' She's going to go to school in four or five years, right? So we have to.

FACEBOOK FOUNDER MARK ZUCKERBERG, who has a daughter with his wife Priscilla Chan. The couple have a foundation promoting equality in areas such as education

This is my lonely old man's trauma. I'm always telling others I like her so much because she gave me two grandsons.

ACTOR PATRICK TSE on actress Cecilia Cheung, who is divorced from his son Nicholas

That's far beyond my concern. I have to stay away from that, for sure. That's some real beef.

RAPPER KENDRICK LAMAR on not knowing his single with pop star Taylor Swift, Bad Blood, was about her rival Katy Perry

The Straits Times on August 16, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'.
