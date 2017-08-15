Go ahead quote me

Published
1 hour ago

Young Billy made his first visit to our office today. He's juggling. He's translating Flaubert from French into English. No - he smiles. That's pretty much it.

TV HOST JIMMY KIMMEL giving an update on his three-month-old son, who underwent open-heart surgery

I really threw myself into it and that became everything, to the point where I didn't even socialise. And then after, like, 10 years of that, at age 27, I realised, 'Man, I'm so depressed. On the surface, my life seems pretty good - I have a career and everything - but I feel isolated and lonely.'

ACTOR JAMES FRANCO, 39, on launching his career in his teens

I guess it depends on your definition, but for us, that was fresh and exciting. It was something new.

ACTOR SCOTT FOLEY jokingly recounting how his son pooped at the dinner table

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
