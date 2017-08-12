Go ahead quote me

I've never picked up a racket. I was so ignorant that when we first met, I had never even watched a match on television.

REDDIT CO-FOUNDER ALEXIS OHANIAN on not being a tennis fan before meeting his fiancee, tennis star Serena Williams

Ten more seconds went by and she was like, 'Please, can I watch a real movie?' We're like, 'Fine! Just put on Moana! I don't care!'

ACTOR CHANNING TATUM on showing his four-year-old daughter Step Up, the 2006 movie in which he fell in love with his wife Jenna

He's a polarising dude. He's like a bad DJ at a good party.

COMEDIAN DAVE CHAPPELLE on United States President Donald Trump