Go ahead quote me

Alexis Ohanian.
Alexis Ohanian.
Channing Tatum.
Channing Tatum.
Dave Chappelle.
Dave Chappelle.
Published
2 hours ago

I've never picked up a racket. I was so ignorant that when we first met, I had never even watched a match on television.

REDDIT CO-FOUNDER ALEXIS OHANIAN on not being a tennis fan before meeting his fiancee, tennis star Serena Williams

Ten more seconds went by and she was like, 'Please, can I watch a real movie?' We're like, 'Fine! Just put on Moana! I don't care!'

ACTOR CHANNING TATUM on showing his four-year-old daughter Step Up, the 2006 movie in which he fell in love with his wife Jenna

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

He's a polarising dude. He's like a bad DJ at a good party.

COMEDIAN DAVE CHAPPELLE on United States President Donald Trump

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 12, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice