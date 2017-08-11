Go ahead Quote me

Now I need a minute to refill my notebook. My life has not progressed enough for me to write Season 3 yet.

 MASTER OF NONE STAR AZIZ ANSARI on whether he is working on a new season of his show

I'd rather them be nuclear physicists or brain surgeons. But I can't control that. So if they want to be entertainers, I'll support it. ''

SINGER NICK CANNON on the twins he has with his former wife, pop star Mariah Carey

It's like torture for me. I'm in a bad mood two hours before, I'm in a bad mood while I'm doing it, I'm in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.

ACTRESS SOFIA VERGARA on her disdain for working out

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'.
