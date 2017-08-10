Go Ahead Quote Me

It's something that I have, it's not who I am.
SINGER DEMI LOVATO on being labelled as bipolar
Luckily, the only thing the world demands of me is music. I don't have to give them anything else for the rest of my life.
SINGER THE WEEKND on keeping his personal life private
In other relationships, if something came up, I would call my girlfriends or my sister and say, 'Hey, this is what he did - what should I do?' With him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating. And I treat him like my girlfriend. I'm like, 'Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?'
ACTRESS BLAKE LIVELY on her relationship with husband Ryan Reynolds