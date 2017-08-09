Go ahead quote me

I kind of wish numbers didn't exist sometimes because I feel like I'm 15 some days and then other days, I wake up and I'm 40.

POP STAR SELENA GOMEZ, 25, on getting older

I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I'm human. Not a dress-up doll.

MODEL PARIS JACKSON, daughter of singer Michael Jackson, on breaking the mould in the fashion industry

One thing I've learnt about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same.

SINGER MILEY CYRUS on growing and evolving in a relationship

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
