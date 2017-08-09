Go ahead quote me

I kind of wish numbers didn't exist sometimes because I feel like I'm 15 some days and then other days, I wake up and I'm 40.
POP STAR SELENA GOMEZ, 25, on getting older
I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I'm human. Not a dress-up doll.
MODEL PARIS JACKSON, daughter of singer Michael Jackson, on breaking the mould in the fashion industry
One thing I've learnt about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same.
SINGER MILEY CYRUS on growing and evolving in a relationship