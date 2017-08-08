Go ahead quote me

I'm really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in, I'm actually almost too friendly. I'm always touching people, like, 'Hey.'

OSCAR-WINNER CHARLIZE THERON addressing rumours that she was mean to actress Tia Mowry at a spin class

You aren't allowed to make the kind of mistakes that I made any more. You're not allowed to go and make five movies in a row that nobody saw and survive. You're done.

FILM-MAKER STEVEN SODERBERGH on Hollywood now

I'll have a new family soon so I would really like you to stop calling me as much. A person needs to have a bit of tact and awareness in order to live well.

ACTOR SONG JOONG KI, who plans to wed actress Song Hye Kyo, sending a jokey video message to his friend, actor Lee Kwang Soo