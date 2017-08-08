Go ahead quote me

Charlize Theron.
Tia Mowry.
I'm really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in, I'm actually almost too friendly. I'm always touching people, like, 'Hey.'

OSCAR-WINNER CHARLIZE THERON addressing rumours that she was mean to actress Tia Mowry at a spin class

You aren't allowed to make the kind of mistakes that I made any more. You're not allowed to go and make five movies in a row that nobody saw and survive. You're done.

FILM-MAKER STEVEN SODERBERGH on Hollywood now

I'll have a new family soon so I would really like you to stop calling me as much. A person needs to have a bit of tact and awareness in order to live well.

ACTOR SONG JOONG KI, who plans to wed actress Song Hye Kyo, sending a jokey video message to his friend, actor Lee Kwang Soo

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 08, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
