Go Ahead Quote Me

I think I have no reason not to come. Does my being here bother these people? Actually, I'd like to ask, what do I have to do for you not to scold me?

SING! CHINA COACH NA YING on rumours that she is quitting the singing competition

You've got to listen to your body. I felt very conflicted because I couldn't figure out what I was depressed about. But it's very real.

ACTOR ERIC DANE on battling depression

I'm certainly not an advocate for having children later, but, for me, it's been wonderful and I'm deeply grateful. People would say to me, 'Your life's going to change.' Good. I want my life to change.

ACTRESS LAURA LINNEY, 53, who has a three-year-old son

