Go ahead quote me

Simon Cowell.
Nicole Kidman.
Jessica Lange.
Published
53 min ago

I'd rather drop dead at my job than retire. The idea of just playing golf makes me want to jump off a bridge. I'm going to work in my 80s or 90s if I can.

POP IMPRESARIO SIMON COWELL, 57

I came home to loving arms, someone who would hold me, and I was really upset at times.

ACTRESS NICOLE KIDMAN on being consoled by her husband Keith Urban after filming draining scenes for television's Big Little Lies

The awards were more casual then. You did your own hair, you did your own make-up. It wasn't the fashion event of the season.

ACTRESS JESSICA LANGE, who won an Oscar in 1983

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 05, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
