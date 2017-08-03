Go ahead Quote me

He's lived a pretty harrowing life so far and we are so lucky he adopted us as his new family, so we can treat him like the king he was born to be.

ACTRESS OLIVIA WILDE on adopting a puppy

The only thing I got from him was fame. I had to just take that. I had to take that heartbreak on top of it.

MODEL AMBER ROSE on her 2010 split from rapper Kanye West

You can't love them too much. No child ever sat on a therapist's couch and said, 'Oh, my parents just loved me too much.'

TV HOST JAMES CORDEN on the parenting advice he would give mum-to-be and actress Mindy Kaling