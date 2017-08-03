Go ahead Quote me

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde
Amber Rose
Amber Rose
James Corden
James Corden
Published
1 hour ago

He's lived a pretty harrowing life so far and we are so lucky he adopted us as his new family, so we can treat him like the king he was born to be.

ACTRESS OLIVIA WILDE on adopting a puppy

The only thing I got from him was fame. I had to just take that. I had to take that heartbreak on top of it.

MODEL AMBER ROSE on her 2010 split from rapper Kanye West

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

You can't love them too much. No child ever sat on a therapist's couch and said, 'Oh, my parents just loved me too much.'

TV HOST JAMES CORDEN on the parenting advice he would give mum-to-be and actress Mindy Kaling

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 03, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different