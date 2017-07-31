Go Ahead Quote Me

Actor Tom Hardy
Michelle Obama
I enjoy the nuttery in my work. So that's probably why, when somebody goes, 'Do you want to play another loony?' I go, 'Yeah, I would actually, yeah.'

ACTOR TOM HARDY on the allure of dark roles

The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut. Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won't see me for what I am because of my skin colour.

FORMER UNITED STATES FIRST LADY MICHELLE OBAMA

I think I've been stronger these two years because I lost weight. Girls lose weight and gain self-confidence, don't they?

CHINESE ACTRESS MA SICHUN

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 31, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
