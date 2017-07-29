Go ahead quote me

I said no, I want to play a real role. But I went to the audition and thought, I can't just do the voice, I'm not that sort of actor, and I climbed up on a chair and made a strangulated cat sound that made the whole body ripple. Eventually I got a call saying, 'Peter wants to meet you.'''

ACTOR ANDY SERKIS on auditioning for Gollum in Peter Jackson's The Lord Of The Rings films (2001-2003)

Sometimes I'm like, why are all those people taking pictures of that wall? And then I realise I am standing in front of it.''

GYMNAST GABBY DOUGLAS on coming to terms with fame

I love her, I always have. We've had our differences, but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'''

KATY PERRY on her relationship with fellow singer Taylor Swift