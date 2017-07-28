Go ahead Quote me

I was like, 'We should have a really passionate sex scene,' and they were like, 'No, I don't think so.'

ACTOR TOM HOLLAND, who stars as a teen superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming, on the idea he pitched to Marvel Studios

I ain't paying money to always see one type of person on screen. Because you see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day.

ACTOR JOHN BOYEGA on the lack of diversity in entertainment

Although I'm small, I don't pad myself.

ACTRESS ZHOU DONGYU responding to online talk about her flat chest