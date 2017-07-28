Go ahead Quote me

Tom Holland
Tom Holland
John Boyega
John Boyega
Published
1 hour ago

I was like, 'We should have a really passionate sex scene,' and they were like, 'No, I don't think so.'

ACTOR TOM HOLLAND, who stars as a teen superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming, on the idea he pitched to Marvel Studios

I ain't paying money to always see one type of person on screen. Because you see different people from different backgrounds, different cultures, every day.

ACTOR JOHN BOYEGA on the lack of diversity in entertainment

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Although I'm small, I don't pad myself.

ACTRESS ZHOU DONGYU responding to online talk about her flat chest

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 28, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice