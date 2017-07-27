Go ahead Quote me

Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Published
1 hour ago

When you have somebody that has your back when you feel like you're nothing, that's everything.

ACTRESS JADA PINKETT SMITH on her friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur

There's been a major sonic shift culturally. I think I had a lot to do with that. I remember seven years ago I was trying to get a record deal and people were like, 'Are you kidding? These tunes? There's zero market for this.'

SINGER LANA DEL REY, known for hits such as Born To Die, on being to blame for more sad songs being given radio play

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The best way to get in sync with a new time zone is to whip your shoes and socks off and connect with the earth for a good 20 to 45 minutes. Do that whenever you fly and you won't get jet lag.

ACTRESS NAOMIE HARRIS on her cure for jet lag

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice