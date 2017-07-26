Go ahead quote me

Chris Evans.
Chris Evans.
Jane Zhang.
Jane Zhang.
Bryan Cranston.
Bryan Cranston.
If your bosses don't think you're worth it one day, they'll sort that out soon enough.

BBC RADIO PRESENTER CHRIS EVANS, who was revealed to have been paid more than £2.2 million (S$3.9 million) in the past year, on the advice his mother gave him

Finishing it is quite neat. Whether or not it's popular is fated.

CHINESE SINGER JANE ZHANG on releasing an English album

I would go to shopping malls with a newspaper and I would hold it just before my eyes. If I felt a couple was arguing or something, I'd go and sit near them and, quote unquote, read the paper, but I was just watching their behaviour.

ACTOR BRYAN CRANSTON on observing people for his work

