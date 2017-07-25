Go ahead quote me

We were completely blown away. For my entire life, I've been chasing, trying to give that feeling to fans. There was nothing that I had experienced in my life that matched that point of ecstasy. I had sex a few years later. It was close, but no Star Wars.

ACTOR WILL SMITH on the first time he saw the iconic 1977 sci-fi film, when he was 10

It does and anyone who says it doesn't is lying.

ACTOR DOMINIC WEST, 47, on feeling hurt when he is cast as an older man rather than the leading man

It's about self-respect as an actor. If at any time it feels like a safe place, then you're not making great work.

ACTOR CILLIAN MURPHY