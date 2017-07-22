Go ahead quote me

Actor Oscar Isaac.
Former Beatle Ringo Star.
Actress Jessica Biel.
You have a child and you must - you must for their sake - you must say yes to life.''

ACTOR OSCAR ISAAC on overcoming his mother's death for his son

I love joy. I love the light. I'm still doing what was my dream at 13 and that's playing. I think that helps. I promise you this, though - I'm not this happy-go-lucky every day.''

FORMER BEATLE RINGO STARR on making music

You think you're a selfless person and then you realise you're not.''

ACTRESS JESSICA BIEL on how motherhood has changed her

Print edition: July 22, 2017
