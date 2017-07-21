Go ahead Quote me

Just discovered Lung Kong won the Lifetime Achievement Award too, but died three weeks after the awards. It scared me. I'll have to survive the next three weeks.

ACTOR ERIC TSANG, who was honoured with the Star Hong Kong Lifetime Achievement Award at the New York Asian Film Festival last week, three years after the late director Lung Kong

How embarrassing to campaign for an award, to sell yourself. I would never do that. It seems very demeaning and time-consuming. Fortunately, I didn't have to have the philosophical debate because I was busy.

ACTOR MARK RYLANCE on the Best Supporting Actor Oscar he won last year for his role in Bridge Of Spies (2015)

All I could think about was that I had a little bit of oatmeal stashed there in my bag and I was like, (if) anyone finds out, this is gonna be like prized commodity.

SINGER LORDE on being stuck on a New York subway train for four hours