My friends say, 'It takes a real man to make a boy.' I'm like, 'Dude, it takes a king to make a princess.'

BASKETBALL STAR KOBE BRYANT on being a father of three girls

I don't dislike 'young, fresh meat'. Young, fresh meat exists in the entertainment world for a reason.

HONG KONG DIRECTOR ANN HUI on the rise of teen idols in China

I am determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too. Even if I was king, I would do my own shopping.

PRINCE HARRY, fifth in line to the British throne